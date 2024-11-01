From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

State officials are expecting another busy year for the annual Affordable Care Act open enrollment period, which begins Nov. 1.

This is one of the only times people can shop for new plans and review their health insurance coverage for 2025.

More than 830,000 people in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania selected insurance plans as either new or returning customers last year — joining a record 21.3 million people nationally, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Plans and prices change every year, so we do really encourage people just to come in and look,” said Devon Trolley, the executive director of Pennie, Pennsylvania’s ACA marketplace. “Maybe people want to stay with the plan that they have, but they could find something that actually works better for them.”

The number of participating insurance companies and plans vary by county. State officials say most enrollees become eligible for tax credits, special subsidies and other financial assistance.

For the first time, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients are eligible to enroll in health insurance plans through the marketplace.