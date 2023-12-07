From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Residents in the Delaware Valley tristate area have just a couple weeks left to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance plans for coverage beginning on New Year’s Day.

The open enrollment deadline to select plans is Dec. 15 for people living in Pennsylvania and Delaware and Dec. 31 for people in New Jersey.

The most common advice that Antoinette Kraus, executive director of the Pennsylvania Health Access Network, gives people is: “Don’t wait to shop.”

“You shouldn’t wait because you’re nervous about the process. There is help for that,” Kraus said. “Nine out of 10 individuals qualify for financial assistance, and it’s really important not to delay.”