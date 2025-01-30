From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nearly half a million Pennsylvanians now have health insurance through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s Affordable Care Act marketplace — reaching a record high for this year’s open enrollment, state officials report.

Officials credit much of this increase to enhanced tax credits that lower monthly premium costs. First introduced in 2021, these expanded subsidies have allowed some consumers to save an additional $100 or more each month while also extending financial help to individuals who previously earned too much to qualify.

However, these enhanced tax credits are set to expire at the end of this year unless Congress approves additional funding. Without additional funding, many Pennsylvanians could face difficult financial choices in 2026, according to advocacy groups.

“It’s half a million Pennsylvanians that risk seeing significant premium increases, having to make those tough decisions about whether coverage can still fit in their ever-stretched budgets and really making those hard choices about what they can continue to afford,” said Devon Trolley, executive director of Pennie.

Leaders from the state Insurance Department, Pennie and organizations like the Pennsylvania Health Access Network (PHAN) and Protect Our Care Pennsylvania are urging the new Republican-led Congress to allocate more funding and continue the subsidies, although some experts believe an extension is unlikely.

State officials estimate that without these subsidies, Pennie customers across the commonwealth could see an average premium increase of 82%. The exact amount would vary based on county and income level.