Pa. opens public feedback on rate increases to 2025 health insurance plans

Health insurance companies in Pennsylvania are looking to increase the prices of their coverage plans in 2025, which could raise monthly premium costs for people who buy plans through Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

The state Insurance Department wants the public to weigh in before it approves final health plan rates this fall, just ahead of the annual open enrollment period.

“We see the true value in transparency at every point in the rate review process,” Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said in a statement. “In doing so, we’re hoping to build on the trust we’ve already gained from consumers, while also doubling down on our mission to keep their best interests at the forefront.”

Every year, health insurance companies that offer individual and small group plans on the ACA marketplace must get approval from the state on how much they want to charge people for that coverage.

In Pennsylvania, people shop for most of these plans online at Pennie.