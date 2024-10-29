What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Activist and canvasser Colette White opened a low iron gate and rapped her knuckles on the front door of a row home in Northwest Philadelphia.

A woman slowly opened the interior screen door.

“Hi, how are you? I’m Colette. I’m from Positive Women’s Network,” White said. “Are you familiar with the safe syringe program?”

The woman at the door quickly confirmed that yes, as a nurse, she knew about Philadelphia programs, which distribute clean needles to people who use drugs and collect used ones.

The practice has been shown to reduce new cases of HIV, hepatitis C and other infections, but Mayor Cherelle Parker eliminated city funding for local programs in this year’s fiscal budget.

“So we, Positive Women’s Network, want to go back to City Hall and tell City Council to reinstate the funding,” White explained and gestured to a digital petition. “We can add your name?”

White and other canvassers with the Positive Women’s Network, Pennsylvania chapter are hitting the streets and going door-to-door in Philly’s 11th, 16th and 38th wards to get registered voters thinking about health care issues ahead of Election Day.

Their effort is not just about health issues that are at stake with the presidential election — it’s about keeping voters engaged around health issues on a local level, as well.

The left-leaning network promotes programs and policies that support HIV prevention and treatment, reproductive and sexual health care, abortion access and health insurance coverage. They’re also encouraging people to head to the polls Nov. 5.

“If we talk to our neighbors about these issues that are happening, we are able to support them in owning their own power and do some political education around the issues that matter,” said Samm Pheiffer, the network’s integrated voter engagement manager.