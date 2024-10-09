Two court rulings this week have delivered major blows to reproductive rights in Texas and Georgia but, during a crucial time in the election cycle, Democrats are seizing on them in an attempt to energize voters who support abortion access.

Advocates hope the rulings will serve as reminders about what’s at stake in a post-Roe America just weeks before a presidential election that has been partly defined by competing visions of abortion rights and the sometimes harrowing consequences for women living in states with abortion bans.

“Every time our opponents say the policies we have in place are fine and not as extreme as you think, this continual drumbeat of headlines illustrates the reality and galvanizes voters,” said Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, which is providing money and other support for several ballot measure campaigns hoping to preserve or strengthen abortion rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a lower court decision that bans emergency abortions that violate Texas law. The same day, the Georgia Supreme Court halted a ruling that had struck down the state’s near-total abortion ban.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, took the opportunity to remind voters of the threats her campaign says a second Trump presidency poses to reproductive rights and his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, which once granted a federal right to abortion. Trump has repeatedly taken credit for appointing the three Supreme Court justices who helped overturn the constitutional right to abortion that had stood for 50 years.

“Because of extreme Trump Abortion Bans in states across the country, including Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia, women are facing horrific consequences to their health and lives — even death,” Harris posted on X. “Let me be clear: Donald Trump is the architect of this health care crisis.”

Monday’s rulings are just the latest court decisions around reproductive rights to ripple through this year’s races for president and Congress. In February, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos can be considered children, a decision that temporarily halted in vitro fertilization treatments and threw the lives of couples seeking fertility treatments into chaos.

In April, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a near total abortion ban from 1864 — when the state was only a U.S. territory. The Legislature repealed it months later, but not until after the issue had galvanized abortion rights supporters in a state that will help determine the presidency and control of the Senate.

Kristi Hamrick, spokesperson for the national anti-abortion group Students for Life Action, accused Democrats of “latching onto anything and blaming losses on anyone but themselves in a desperate attempt to get votes.” She celebrated the two rulings Monday and expressed hopes the anti-abortion wins will instead energize voters against abortion.

“We’re grateful for these wins and hopeful they may add some wind in our sails,” she said.