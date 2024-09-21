Advocates raise AIDS awareness on Temple campus ahead of annual AIDS Walk

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Ahead of the annual AIDS Walk Philly next month, AIDS Fund organizers gathered on Temple University’s main campus to encourage students to sign up and participate in the major fundraising event.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, the adolescent and young adult population (ages 13-24) accounted for 20% of new HIV infections in 2022.

“We want to always make sure we’re reaching out to young people and make sure they understand the seriousness of HIV, the history.” said Robb Reichard, the executive director of AIDS Fund. “And we’re here to kind of kick off [the AIDS Walk], hoping that we’ll get some students to register to come out and walk and fundraise for the event.”

The AIDS Fund team also displayed a walk-through timeline to educate and inform students passing by. The timeline features a series of 4-foot tall boards — marking key moments in HIV/AIDS history from 1981 to the present.

“In many ways, I feel like we are back at the beginning — we’re fighting to get people’s attention,” Reichard said. “People now are becoming complacent because we do have these wonderful treatments, we do have these advancements in prevention methods and so, it’s becoming an invisible epidemic again. And that really concerns me.”