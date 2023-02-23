Philly AIDS Thrift makes biggest donation since its founding in 2005

Old t-shirts. Ugly sweaters. Dog-eared books. Mismatched glassware. A hutch crammed full of dolls.

What’s it all worth?

In the right hands: $4 million.

Philly AIDS Thrift was founded in 2005 to generate money for HIV/AIDS-related prevention and support services. Every year the store distributes its proceeds as grants to eligible organizations in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, it gave away more money than it ever has before, to more organizations than it ever has before: $372,000 to 34 organizations. Board president Michael Byrne said that brings it to a 17-year total of more than $4 million.

This year’s distribution is a big leap from last year’s, at $300,035.

“We’ve gotten a lot of new organizations this year that are really excited and are doing work that no one else is touching,” said Byrne. “We have an organization called Serenity House that is a drop-in in Kensington for trans sex workers, to be able to get a shower, take a nap, clean a wound, get clean needles, all things that help keep them from getting HIV. No one else is doing that work anywhere that I’m aware of.”

Grant recipients also include organizations such as the COLOURS Organization, supporting LGBTQ+ people of color; Planned Parenthood Keystone, the PP office of Central and Eastern Pennsylvania; the Attic Youth Center in Center City, supporting LGBTQ+ youth; and Galaei in Kensington, serving queer, trans, and people of color with a particular focus on Latino communities.