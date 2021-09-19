There are over 27,000 people living with HIV in Greater Philadelphia, according to the city’s Office of HIV Planning. To raise awareness and funds for those living with the virus, AIDS Walk Philly is back with its annual 5K walk.

Last year’s walk, organized by AIDS Fund, was conducted virtually due to the pandemic. Viewers tuned in to the AIDS Fund’s social media platforms and website for information on the most up-to-date methods of treating and preventing HIV, but of course, the community aspect was lacking.

This year, the in-person element is returning and will be preceded by a kick-off event to increase awareness of the organization’s efforts in the battle against AIDS.