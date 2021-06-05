40 year later: Philly nonprofits help residents living with HIV/AIDS

Forty years have passed since the first five cases of what later became known as AIDS were officially reported.

Saturday marks the first of two awareness days in June that honor people who live with HIV/AIDS, and help highlight organizations that work closely with the HIV/AIDS community.

HIV Long Term Survivors Awareness Day (HLTSAD), which came to be on June 5, 2014, honors long-term survivors of the epidemic.

Started by Kick ASS – AIDS Survivor Syndrome (LKA) founder Tez Anderson, HLTSAD marks when the AIDS crisis began in 1981.

Organizers stress that HLTSAD is not a one-day event. Rather, it’s an all-year campaign that aims to both celebrate the strength and resilience of survivors and shed light on their ongoing needs.

This year, HLTSAD’s theme is “AIDS at 40: Envisioning a Future We Never Imagined.”

Some of the top priorities outlined by organizers include demanding access to universal treatment to help end the HIV epidemic, overcoming the challenges of economic insecurity, and fighting age discrimination.

The month’s second awareness day, National HIV Testing Day (NHTD), takes place on Sunday, June 27.