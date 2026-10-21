Bucks County’s domestic violence response agency marks 50 years
A Woman’s Place provides comprehensive short- and long-term services to thousands of victims of domestic violence in Bucks County each year.
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A Woman’s Place hotline is available to anyone 24 hours a day at 1-800-220-8116. The hotline is free and confidential.
On Tuesday night, dozens of people gathered in a courtyard in Doylestown as organizers read the names of 119 Bucks County residents who have died from domestic violence since the 1980s.
Organizers said the “night of remembrance” is a solemn reminder of the importance of the work done by A Woman’s Place, Bucks County’s only domestic violence response agency that is marking its 50th anniversary this year.
“I think a lot of times people don’t realize how deadly domestic violence is,” said Jen Locker, executive director of A Woman’s Place. “They think it’s just an issue in the home or an unhealthy marriage … So it’s just really important to remember the people that we’ve lost in our community.”
Seven of those victims — Judith Castiglia, Fred Castiglia, Deborah Castiglia, Yuan Yuan Lu, Maria Popol, Dawn Myers and Mary Kate Golding — were killed this year.
Locker said, on average, five people die from domestic violence–related incidents in Bucks County each year. Most of them have never used A Woman’s Place’s services, she said, which shows both the need to reach more people and the effectiveness of the vital assistance they provide to those who seek their help.
“It shows that our services work and we’re helping and supporting people,” Locker said. “But then just knowing that there’s still that many people suffering in that fatal and lethal of a situation that we never knew about is kind of a tough thing to swallow.”
Domestic violence ‘can impact anybody’
Launched in 1976 by four women out of a small storefront in Sellersville, A Woman’s Place now serves about 2,000 county residents each year of all genders and backgrounds.
Locker said current staff members have had conversations with the founders — Patricia Garrett, Doris Payne-Camp, Mary Jane Kirkpatrick and Beverly Frantz — to mark the 50th anniversary and reflect on the organization’s growth over recent years.
The women didn’t think there would still be such a need for services decades later, Locker said.
“They didn’t really think that this would continue to be such a prevalent issue,” she said.
Over the years, A Woman’s Place has grown to offer more comprehensive services, Locker said, and reach even more people.
The organization runs a 24/7 phone hotline and provides emergency housing, crisis counseling and support groups, and prevention programming in schools, hospitals and police departments. Its programs help victims navigate the process of protection-from-abuse orders and the criminal justice system, while also offering long-term services related to trauma therapy and a rapid rehousing program.
Although the name references women specifically, Locker said the organization serves people of all genders. Domestic violence, she said, “can impact anybody, any income level, any gender, any race, any area of the county that they’re living in.”
Locker cited statistics that show that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience physical and sexual violence at the hands of a partner or non-partner sexual violence.
“We’ve been trying to spend quite a bit of time really broadcasting that message that we, regardless of our name, we still serve every gender,” she said. “Anyone who’s surviving domestic violence, we’re here for them.”
Bucks County sheriff targets increase in clearance rates for protection from abuse orders
Bucks County Sheriff Danny Ceisler said his office works hand-in-hand with A Woman’s Place to assist victims of domestic violence in the legal process.
Ceisler is working to cut down on the time it takes to serve protection-from-abuse orders, confiscate weapons from abusers and serve eviction orders when an abuser lives in the same home as a victim.
“We are making sure we do these things as quickly as humanly possible because speed matters,” he said. “Right now, we’re operating at about a 97% clearance rate clip, which is close to perfect when you consider the 3% we’re not getting usually; outside of this, they fled the county.”
The office is also working to be more thorough in confiscating weapons from abusers and ensuring that the person is not lying about any firearms they have.
Speed is also important for evicting abusers who live in the same house as the victim.
“We are making sure the evictions happen immediately, not if they come in on a Friday. We take care of it on a Monday. We are making sure they happen same day and ideally within two or three hours of the order being issued,” Ceisler said.
He said the sheriff’s office now serves an average of about 100 protection-from-abuse orders each month, up from roughly 60 to 80 a month at the same time last year.
That increase is partly because the sheriff’s office is working more directly with A Woman’s Place and handling more PFAs that local police departments could serve, Ceisler said.
The other factor comes from the organization’s work to connect with victims.
“A Woman’s Place is doing a really good job at getting people to seek PFAS,” Ceisler said. “So it’s not that I think there is more domestic violence occurring; it’s that people know they have a way out now.”
Org wants to reach more people in need of support in Bucks County
Meg Groff, a Doylestown resident, has worked with A Woman’s Place since she moved to the county in 1983.
The 83-year-old recently wrote a memoir, “Not If I Can Help It,” about her work as an attorney representing victims of domestic violence and people with low incomes.
She said the work of A Woman’s Place and other education on the topic are vital because “it’s a very pervasive problem … in all societies.”
Groff said she has seen some processes, including obtaining protection-from-abuse orders, improve over the years. Other battles faced by victims of domestic violence, including custody rulings, have gotten worse, she said.
“Any education about domestic violence is very important because people are still always shocked to know that it happens all the time, and have [said] simple things like, ‘Well, why didn’t she just leave?’” she said. “First of all, it’s very dangerous to leave, but there’s so many impediments to that, and in court there’s impediments. You know, you’re the one that left, you’re the one that broke up the family. Why shouldn’t he have custody?”
Locker said the organization’s long-term goal for the next 50 years, ideally, would be to not exist anymore because need has disappeared.
Realistically, though, she said the organization wants to focus on reaching more people and expanding its continuum of services to provide additional support beyond the moment of crisis.
“I know that there are more people in this county that need support who either don’t know that we’re here or don’t know that we’re here for them,” she said. “We know that there’s over half a million people living in this county, and if we’re serving 2,000, and you look at the stats of how many people are impacted by domestic violence, we’re barely scratching the surface. And so, what I hope is that more people know who we are and know that we’re there to reach out.”
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