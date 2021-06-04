Philly AIDS Thrift plans to expand as it recovers from COVID hit

The organization had to dismiss about 60% of its volunteers, she said.

“We loved boasting that we had 100 volunteers at one time, and because of health issues or people wanting to hold back in coming in, we lost over half of them,” she said.

She still stays in touch with PAT’s community of volunteers and anticipates many will return soon, but in the meantime, the organization has been using work-study students from local colleges to staff the registers.

Business slowly picked up toward the end of the year, as COVID-19 restrictions in the city eased, and PAT was still able to donate around $200,000 to 24 different organizations across the area.

“Our community is fantastic, super supportive. They’ve been shopping and we’re still bringing in money,” said Kallas-Saritsoglou. “We’re slowly creeping back to where we were and we’re super appreciative of that.”

Now, with even more restrictions lifted, PAT is eyeing a new project.

For the first time in over a decade, the nonprofit is preparing to expand the store to accommodate more donations and allow for more registers and sales areas. The proposed plan for its South Street Headhouse District shop will add about 4,000 square feet to the existing 19,000 square feet of space.

PAT’s landlord allowed the group to use some unused space in the building to be more compliant with COVID-19 physical distancing requirements over the past year. Featuring a set of double doors on the outside, the temporary expansion allowed for people to bring their donations without crowding.

To raise the $3,000 needed for the new expansion, PAT partnered with the Philadelphia Film Society to host a screening of John Waters’ 1974 camp classic “Female Trouble” at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Wednesday night. This is the second time it has hosted a joint drive-in fundraiser, after PAT hosted a screening of “Beetlejuice” at the Navy Yard in October to provide some extra operating money.

“We are so excited about the new opportunities that the additional space will offer us in terms of increasing the processing of donations, as well as additional sales space,” said PAT Board President Michael Byrne. “This will allow us to better fulfill our mission of funding life altering services for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS across the Delaware Valley.”

Byrne called raising money for the new space while watching a camp/cult classic “right up our alley — and the perfect way to celebrate Philly Gay Pride Month.”

The event was a hit, selling all 150 tickets and raising the $3,000 needed for the expansion. Fundraising for the project will continue through June, with the renovations looking to wrap up and debut in mid to late summer.