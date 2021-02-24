Pa. coronavirus update: Philadelphians with HIV/AIDS now eligible for vaccine

Updated 4:08 p.m.

Philadelphia officials identified 242 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed case count to 112,526 since the beginning of the pandemic. (An additional 54 probable cases have also been diagnosed by the rapid-antigen test since this time yesterday.)

During the week that ended on Feb. 20, the city averaged 219 cases per day, down from an average of 249 cases per day the previous week.

That amounts to a positivity rate of 4.3% for this past week, compared with 4.4% for the week ending on Feb. 13.

Cases have continued to fall over the past two months, and the city has seen an 80% decrease in weekly case counts since the peak in mid-December. That trend is reflected on both a state and a national level.

Thirteen deaths have been recorded since the day before, bringing the city’s total number of deaths to 3,070 since the start of the pandemic.

Philadelphians with HIV/AIDS now eligible for vaccine

The city has added HIV infection to its list of high-risk medical conditions that make residents eligible to receive COVID vaccinations, Health Commissioner Tom Farley announced on Tuesday.

Officials made the change after receiving questions last week about whether or not HIV is considered a high-risk medical condition and bringing the question to the city’s vaccine advisory group, as well as a group of physicians at the health department.

“We looked at the literature, and there are studies that do show that people with HIV infection are at increased risk for hospitalization and mortality for COVID,” Farley said. “We also think that there’s a Philadelphia-specific reason, and that is that people with HIV infection in Philadelphia are largely people of minority groups who are at high risk for COVID in general because they disproportionately have other health problems.”

The city’s vaccination campaign recently entered phase 1B, which includes people with high-risk medical conditions, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, diabetes, and people with compromised immune systems.

To register to receive the vaccine, visit www.phila.gov/vaccineinterest, or call the Health Department at (215) 685-5488.