Pa. says it will allow public schools to postpone standardized tests until fall

Pennsylvania will administer standardized tests this year, but give districts the option to delay the assessments until fall.

That’s the upshot of a draft letter to the federal government that the Pennsylvania Department of Education published on its website Tuesday.

The letter comes one day after President Joe Biden’s administration announced it would not allow states to waive federal standardized testing requirements.

The U.S. Department of Education did, however, say that states could administer tests remotely, give shortened versions of their annual exams, or “extend the testing window to the greatest extent practicable.”

In its letter to the feds, Pennsylvania said it will take advantage of that final option.

Secretary of Education Noe Ortega wrote that Pennsylvania will allow districts and charter schools to “hold assessment materials until later in the calendar year (i.e., September 2021) to ensure that a larger, more representative sample of students participates in the assessments.”

The option would lie with individual districts, according to the letter.