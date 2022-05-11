Still rebounding from the pandemic, Delco nonprofits hope to use grant money to expand

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Foundation for Delaware County has recently awarded more than $1.75 million in funding to local nonprofits.

During this fourth round of Impact Grants, 51 organizations received about $1.4 million and 11 organizations received more than $360,000 in second and third-year funding.

The public charity awarded the grants to address several critical areas of need in the county: children’s health and well-being, community and economic development, food security, hospice and home care, and cancer.

With Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delco, shutting down multiple services at its locations, the grants addressing health care are looked at as a way to fill a widening gap.

Joanne Craig, the foundation’s chief impact officer, said that Delco “should be able to count on nonprofit organizations” to step up during “these uncertain times.”

“If there are concerns about the availability of health care services, the supportive services are twice as important now — especially if Delaware County residents need to know where else they can turn for health care,” Craig said.

Craig emphasized that the pandemic has altered the ability of many to fulfill their basic needs such as food, which is why it was at the “top of the list.”

“Food security, in terms of the social determinants of health, is incredibly important to the foundation and our Impact Grantmaking with this cycle totaled $236,500 worth of grants to organizations that are literally on the ground in the communities directly providing food and support to make sure that Delaware County residents are fed and that they are not hungry,” Craig said.