Scientists identified the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, over 40 years ago. But even today, experts and advocates say there is still so much stigma and misconception around how the virus spreads and how the disease can be managed as a chronic illness.

Philadelphia FIGHT’s annual June event, the HIV Education Summit, aims to dispel some of those myths and provide the latest updates on support services and treatment for those living with HIV.

For the first time since going virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit and its workshops will return in person to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“It’s kind of helping us to not only educate, but also … to have an open dialogue about HIV and its intersection with mental health and all the other things that come into play as a result of living with this chronic illness,” said Tashina Reeder, director of the organization’s Community Health Training Alliance and a person living with HIV.

An estimated 18,000 people are living with HIV in Philadelphia alone, according to city data. The virus spreads from person to person through blood and other bodily fluids and can be managed as a chronic disease with long-acting antiviral medication.

If left untreated, the virus can cause acquired immune deficiency syndrome, or AIDS, a more serious and life-threatening phase of illness.

This year’s education summit focuses on four main themes and topics: HIV treatments and research for a cure; HIV and aging; self-care and wellbeing for caretakers; and HIV and faith.

“I hope that whichever workshops you decide to go to will also change your own biases you may have around HIV and AIDS, and that you change your approach in how you either interact with others or your own thinking about the virus,” Reeder said.

More information about Philadelphia FIGHT’s 2024 education summit on June 27 can be found online.