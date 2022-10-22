Medicare open enrollments have started as benefits change for 2023

Medicare Open Enrollment is in its first week of a two-month application deadline for millions of eligible Medicare recipients.

The enrollment window started on Oct. 15 and will end on Dec. 7 for individuals seeking coverage in 2023.

The enrollment period is an opportunity for individuals 65 or older and young adults with disabilities to opt back into their previous health plan, or switch to one that best addresses their needs.

Last Saturday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that current Medicare holders and new qualifiers will see significant changes to their healthcare costs after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law in August. The administration promises that eligible enrollees will see lower premiums than in years past, in addition to reduced costs for insulin and vaccines.

For Medicare specialists, helping enrollees decipher changes in their future health plans is key.

Zach Valentine, a Medicare regional coordinator for Southeastern Pennsylvania, said that one of the obstacles for enrollees during this period is sorting out what their options are.

“Our challenge is to try to help people understand what they currently have and help them understand what’s out there,” he said. “And maybe even how those things are different.”

He also said that the oversaturation of advertising, particularly from political campaigns, can make matters more confusing.

“Everyone faces a bombardment of advertising,” he said. “It’s overwhelming — between the television ads, the mail and even some unsolicited phone calls. It creates a very difficult environment to sift through all of the options.”