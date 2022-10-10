Black Men Run has more than 50 national chapters from Philadelphia to Seattle. The group was created to address ongoing historical health risks that persist throughout the Black community, such as cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. The CDC cites that heart disease and stroke are amongst the leading causes of death in non-Hispanic Black males.

The team captain of Black Men Run Philly, Lawerence Harrington, says that running with his group gives him a sense of purpose. He sees every run meet-up as an opportunity for a different person to take the lead.

“We have different members who are certified trainers who are really just good at fitness,” he said. “We tend to let them warm up with something like jumping jacks, just to get our heart rates up.It is healthy, it’s therapeutic. It allows us to express what’s going on in our lives and it’s just our safe space.”

Black Men Run draws Black and Brown individuals from all backgrounds, including men that are businessmen, fathers and community activists. Harrington says that while the name of the group is Black Men Run, he encourages runners who might casually be passing by to join.

“We’re inclusive to everybody,” he said. “Anybody from any race, ethnicity. Just because the name says Black Man Run, it’s not only for Black or Brown men.”

But Black Men Run is not just about improving physical well-being. Morris said it helps men of color feel included in the sport overall.

“We needed to be represented in this sport and in this space,” he said. “When you go out to the major marathons and things like that, if it wasn’t for groups like us, we probably wouldn’t have the representation that we have now.”