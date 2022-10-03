Increasing numbers of Black Americans report mental health concerns, survey finds

Bolding said that for many Black Americans, there’s been a shared sense of trauma and grief, coupled with race-based violence and police brutality since the pandemic. She said that she’s seen a significant increase in Black individuals accessing mental health counseling at her practice.

She also said that stigma and mistrust persists within Black communities when it comes to mental health treatment.

“More work needs to be done to counter messaging and change the narrative around mental health, illness and accessing mental health treatment,” she said. “I think the other thing is ensuring that the representation is there. Clinicians still need to be more representative of Black and brown communities.”

President of Behavioral Health and Mental Well-Being at CVS Health, Cara McNulty, acknowledges that concerns about mental health in the BIPOC community existed long before the pandemic.

“There’s the whole reality that the Black and brown communities have experienced mental health concerns for decades,” she said.

But McNulty also said that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented some unique challenges for individuals and families.

“COVID-19 caused a dramatic shift in how we operate as communities and how we interact as humans,” she said. “We often function best when we understand the guardrails. COVID-19 is an evolving virus. We’re seeing a trend in the general population over the need for mental health across the board. So this isn’t just one data point. It is a snapshot in time.”

McNulty said that many BIPOC individuals still experience reticence about mental health challenges, but the recent data does point to a larger picture.

“When I look at that 11% increase in the Black population,” she said, “it’s not solely based on this data. It is a trend we are seeing now.”

Dr. George James is a therapist with the Council for Relationships in Philadelphia, and has noticed this recent trend in his practice.

“Prior to the start of the pandemic, I saw an increase in the numbers of Black and African-American individuals, couples and families showing up for therapy,” he said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic the numbers have increased significantly.”

He’s encouraged to see that mental health awareness is increasing in BIPOC communities and would like to see the conversation continue.

“People — especially people of color — who believed they didn’t experience anxiety or depression before the pandemic now realize that they do. Many people have realized that their mental health is connected to their feelings of burnout or vice versa,” he said. “Mental health matters at work, home, in community, and relationships.”

