From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A state program designed to help Pennsylvanians fight health insurance denials was successful in overturning decisions and reinstating coverage in about half of all cases, according to new data released Wednesday.

Since its launch one year ago, the state Insurance Department’s Independent External Review program has processed 517 appeal submissions from residents across the Commonwealth.

In 259 cases, expert reviewers determined that insurers wrongly denied or limited coverage for medical care. Under program rules, insurers must reinstate or apply coverage for pending procedures, medications and health visits, or retroactively for patients who’ve already been billed for the full cost of care.

“[The Pennsylvania Insurance Department] is glad to see more Pennsylvanians taking advantage of their rights to appeal health insurance claim denials to get their claims rightfully paid, where appropriate,” Commissioner Michael Humphreys said in a statement.

National reports show that insurance denials are on the rise. Nearly one in five people surveyed nationally by health policy research institute KFF in 2023 said they had a health insurance claim denied in the past year.