These drugs are among those affected by Medicare price negotiations
Here's a look at the drugs and the negotiated prices for Medicare recipients.
The Biden administration says Medicare recipients will save about $1.5 billion on out-of-pocket costs for medications to treat diabetes, heart disease, types of arthritis and other ailments under new prices negotiated with drug companies that will take effect in 2026.
The savings range from 79% for Januvia, used to manage diabetes, to 38% for Imbruvica, which is used to treat blood cancers. That is the medication’s cost before any discounts or rebates are applied, but not what the price people actually pay when filling their prescriptions.
Januvia
- Manufacturer: Merck Sharp Dohme
- Conditions: Diabetes
- Negotiated price: $113 for a 30-day supply
- Reduction: 79%
Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill
- Manufacturer: Novo Norodisk
- Conditions: Diabetes
- Negotiated price: $119 for a 30-day supply
- Reduction: 76%
Farxiga
- Manufacturer: AstraZeneca AB.
- Conditions: Diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease
- Negotiated price: $178.50 for a 30-day supply
- Reduction: 68%
Enbrel
- Manufacturer: Immunex Corp.
- Conditions: Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis
- Negotiated price: $2,355 for a 30-day supply
- Reduction: 67%
Jardiance
- Manufacturer: Boehringer Ingelheim
- Conditions: Diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease
- Negotiated price: $197 for a 30-day supply
- Reduction: 66%
Stelara
- Manufacturer: Janssen Biotech Inc.
- Conditions: Psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis
- Negotiated price: $4,695 for a 30-day supply
- Reduction: 66%
Xarelto
- Manufacturer: Janssen Pharms
- Conditions: Prevention and treatment of blood clots. Reduction of risk for patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease
- Negotiated price: $197 for a 30-day supply
- Reduction: 62%
Eliquis
- Manufacturer: Bristol Myers Squibb
- Conditions: Prevention and treatment of blood clots
- Negotiated price: $231 for a 30-day supply
- Reduction: 56%
Entresto
- Manufacturer: Novartis Pharms Corp
- Conditions: Heart failure
- Negotiated price: $295 for a 30-day supply
- Reduction: 53%
Imbruvica
- Manufacturer: Pharmacyclics LLC
- Conditions: Blood cancers
- Negotiated price: $9,319 for a 30-day supply
- Savings: 38%
