Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman wins reelection in N.J.’s 12th Congressional District
Watson Coleman became the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in Congress in 2014.
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman has defeated Republican challenger Darius Mayfield, Libertarian candidate Vic Kaplan and Green Party candidate Kim Meudt in the 12th Congressional District race.
The Associated Press declared Watson Coleman the winner at 9:29 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5.
The race was a repeat of the 2022 election when Watson Coleman defeated Mayfield. In that contest, she captured 63.1% of the vote, while Mayfield received 35.9% of ballots cast.
Watson Coleman focused this year’s campaign on lowering the cost of living, expanding access to health care and affordable medication, protecting women’s rights and helping those who are under-resourced.
After serving in the New Jersey legislature for 17 years, Watson Coleman became the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in Congress in 2014, winning the 12th Congressional District seat left open by Rush Holt’s retirement.
Watson Coleman was endorsed by the National Organization of Women, the Communications Workers of America, the AFL-CIO, NJ Working Families Alliance, the Sierra Club, Garden State Equality and NJ Citizen Action.
Republican Darius Mayfield focused his campaign on affordability, school choice and border security. His motto was, “Not Black. Not white. American.”
In the 12th Congressional District, 43% of registered voters are Democrats and 18% are Republicans. The district includes parts of Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties and Plainfield in Union County.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.