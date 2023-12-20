On the way, Cosby came upon several other people sitting on street corners or steam grates. He parked next to a man sitting on the sidewalk, holding a homemade cardboard sign.

“If you ever felt you want to get out of the elements just for the night, or it becomes too unbearable, you can call the hotline number,” Cosby told him.

Many people living outside aren’t aware when a Code Blue is declared, Cosby said — especially if they don’t have a cell phone.

The man sitting on the sidewalk asked Cosby for a hat and gloves. Cosby searched through the supplies in the back of the van and came up empty, but gave him hand warmers, socks, and a “Where To Turn” sheet with the hotline number and a list of resources. Cosby returned later that night with a hat, he said.

“One thing that we’re always taught is never make false promises,” Cosby said. “If you tell somebody you’re gonna be out with a hat, make sure you’ll be back out with the hat.”

A few blocks away, Cosby stopped to introduce himself to another man sitting on the street corner.

“Our friend John wasn’t interested in any services,” Cosby said after they talked for a few minutes. “But a lot of times I just like to break that barrier and just build that rapport there, just in case if he ever becomes interested in any services.”

Cosby then headed up to Port Richmond, to deliver blankets and hand warmers to Tony Reed, his wife, and some others living nearby.

On a typical night, an outreach worker might talk to dozens of people living outside and transport up to around ten to a shelter — but still not have time to talk to every person they see living outside. Cosby said this is the hardest part of being an outreach worker. On Code Blue nights, it’s a balancing act to try to get to the people most in need.

“I think that speaks volumes about the numbers that’s on the streets,” Cosby said. “There’s times where I would love to engage someone but I know I have to get to this call. [I’ve] kind of got to weigh my options. Basically… what’s the vulnerability status of this person?”

More shelter beds, but not enough for everyone

Porsha Andino was living outside last Christmas, when the temperature dropped to just 18 degrees Fahrenheit.

Andino is a member of Project Safe, a Kensington-based mutual aid group focused on harm reduction for women and queer people. She’s been unhoused in the neighborhood for roughly two years.

As extreme cold set in late last December, Andino said she was not able to get into shelter. She ended up falling asleep outside.

When she woke up, her shoes were frozen to her feet.

“I was numb,” she said.

A few days later, Andino checked herself into a hospital. She heard she’d need an amputation — first her toes, then up to her calf.

It took months to recover from the two surgeries and skin graft she needed as a result of the frostbite, she said. She now uses a manual wheelchair to get around, and as of early December, had been unsuccessful getting disability benefits, shelter, or housing. She said since losing part of her leg, it’s been harder to endure the cold.

“I wish there was more help,” Andino said.

There are roughly 3,700 year-round emergency shelter beds in Philadelphia, plus 250 to 300 additional beds for the winter season. During Code Blue declarations, up to 300 more beds can come online, and emergency shelters allow people to stay through the day — rather than just overnight.

Even with this additional space, it can sometimes be hard for outreach workers to find shelter placements for people — particularly women and families, Cosby said.

“I’m pretty sure every outreach worker has experienced some type of pushback when it comes to getting someone in on a Code Blue night,” Cosby said.

Just as shelter capacity increases during cold weather, so does demand, said Candice Player, vice president of outreach and special initiatives at Project HOME.

“There are just never enough beds,” Player said. “For dispatchers who have to answer the phone and say to a person on the other end of that line, we’re doing our best but right now they’re having a hard time finding a bed, … really, really is awful. Or for an outreach worker to have to say to someone in the street, right now your best bet might be to go to a subway station or an emergency room or a police department — we never want to do that.”

Philly’s shelter system is usually able to meet the daily demand for shelter beds, Sherylle Linton Jones, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services, wrote in an email.

Jones said the shelter system did not hit capacity last December 24 or 25. But if everyone living on the streets tried to access shelter at the same time, capacity would not meet that demand, she said.

“If everyone in the city of Philadelphia wanted to go into shelter, it would be impossible to place everyone,” Cosby said.

‘I didn’t choose this’

Despite the risks of sleeping outside in frigid temperatures with damp clothes, Tony Reed and his wife did not plan to access shelter during last Wednesday’s Code Blue.

Reed worried they wouldn’t be able to find placement together as a couple, and feared leaving the salvaged belongings that have become their livelihood. The couple has lived in a car, in a tent, and on the sidewalk since getting booted out of a family member’s subsidized apartment in Delaware County last year. They are frightened of the things they’ve heard about shelters.

“You know, people stealing from each other,” Reed said.

To Cosby, it’s difficult to see people outside in potentially deadly conditions. But everyone has a right to pass up services that don’t work for them, he said. He pushes back against the idea that people choose to be homeless.

“It’s [a] human right to say what you want to accept and what you don’t want to accept,” Cosby said. “Why do I have to settle for something I feel as though is less, just because it’s offered to me? … People have that stigma that if a person is offered shelter and they don’t take it, they must not want the housing — which is certainly not true.”

Reed said services and housing need to be more accessible and available. He said living outside means dealing with encampment sweeps and the risk of harassment by civilians. He wishes people would have more empathy for their unhoused neighbors, and realize that living outside does not mean you’re a “bad person.”

“I didn’t choose this,” he said. “I’m just trying to survive.”