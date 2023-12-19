Philly’s homegrown coffee roaster La Colombe to extend its retail reach under Chobani control

La Colombe grew as a business because its founders sold coffee as a spice to chefs — which helped them justify the higher-than-usual market prices for bulk coffee.

“It was all about introducing coffee as an ingredient in kitchens,” O’Connor said.

The coffee roaster company was the brainchild of Todd Carmichael and JP Iberti, with its first retail location near Rittenhouse Square in the mid-1990s.

“Espresso in America to that point was an abrasive liquid. It was not to be consumed without tons of sugar or milk on it and we wanted to break that mystique,” Carmichael told NPR in 2020 when he was still the CEO.

In 2021, Carmichael stepped down as La Colombe’s top brass, to launch a bottled water startup instead. Carmichael deferred all comments about La Colombe to O’Connor. Chobani also deferred all comments for this news story to La Colombe.

A few days after the sale was announced, there was a usual steady flow of customers at its Frankford Avenue cafe. The line typically winds back around the front window gift shop so coffee aficionados can browse while waiting for their turn to order. The table was stocked with Chobani creamer, of course.

Customers ordered draft lattes, espressos, vanilla matcha and the occasional herbal tea. Some opted for single-use cups while others stuck with ceramic dishes.

Instead of commodifying coffee and opening hundreds of cafes in 30 years — La Colombe kept its retail footprint small with 32 locations – mostly in big cities.

And it still serves coffee in real mugs. With metal spoons. At its coffee bar there’s an option for as much cream, sugar and other accouterments that a customer desires.

“We have these mugs that are from Italy … they are just really distinctive,” O’Connor said.

There’s still an old school flair to La Colombe’s cafes, even as the world has changed around them.

Some of its cafes still don’t offer Wi-Fi, nor do they enforce a nearly silent library atmosphere. And there’s free water for customers on tap, even sparkling water in real glass cups.

Some fill up their water bottles. Others use glassware provided. On Monday afternoon, a small child asked her father to mix the water on tap with the sparkling water on tap using two different colored glasses.

He dutifully obliged — to her sheer delight. It was a family experience and that’s the point, La Colombe’s executive, O’Connor said.

“The mindset that we had early on was really about creating a space where people came and talked and connected and had a more social experience,” she said. “If you walk into our Rittenhouse cafe there are folks that have been going there for 20 years, they have their group and they hang out. It’s a lively experience.”