Center City District officials are urging people to come downtown where the shopping is diverse and unique.

The district’s Michelle Shannon said shopping downtown is an experience you cannot have anywhere else in the region.

“Over 60% of our shops are locally owned and run,” she said. “Then you also have national hosts like Primark and Target and the other places that you want to shop for, the things you know you want to get, as opposed to the locals who have wonderful, unexpected gifts.”

Shannon added coming downtown is part of a family tradition for many in the region.

“There are lots of places to go shopping, but what’s unique about Center City is the overall experience that you can get here. All of the nostalgic Christmas experiences like the Macy’s Light Show, ‘The Nutcracker,’ and all of the relatively new fabulous things like the parade, the Comcast Spectacular. So it’s a one-of-a-kind holiday experience here in Center City.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering a $10 parking rate on Saturdays at six garages in Center City between 11 a.m. and midnight to help offer an incentive for shoppers to visit the area.