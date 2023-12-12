Check out these holiday events in the Philadelphia area as season begins
FDR Park in South Philadelphia has transformed into Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular!
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
As you break out the puffy jackets and hot cocoa, be sure to fully embrace the holidays with festive events around the city!
Here’s a list of holiday activities in the Philadelphia area gathered by 6abc.
If we missed any events you’re excited for, send us a tip below.
Holiday highlights
– Winter at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia (Nov. 3 – Feb. 25, dates vary by attraction)
– Winter in Franklin Square in Philadelphia (Nov. 16 – Feb. 25, dates vary by attraction)
– Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular in FDR Park in Philadelphia (Nov. 17 – Jan. 1, select dates)
– A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens in Chester County (Nov. 17 – Jan. 7)
– Seasonal Celebrations at Sesame Place in Bucks County (Nov. 17 – Jan. 7, select dates)
– Holidays at Peddler’s Village in Bucks County (Nov. 17 – Jan. 14)
– Christkindlmarkt in Northampton, Lehigh counties (Nov. 17 – Dec. 17)
– Christmas Village in Philadelphia (Nov. 18 – Dec. 24, select dates)
– Easton Winter Village in Northampton County (Nov. 18 – Dec. 17)
– Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest in Philadelphia (Open through season on Nov. 24)
– Lights in the Parkway in Lehigh County (Nov. 24 – Dec. 31)
– Holiday Garden Railway and Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Philadelphia (Nov. 24 – Dec. 30, select dates)
– Yuletide at Devon in Chester County (Nov. 24 – Dec. 31, select dates)
– Upper Darby Band Organization of Parents WinterFest & WinterCon in Delaware County (Dec. 2)
Light shows near you
– LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo (Nov. 17 – Dec. 31)
– LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (Nov. 17 – Jan. 15, select dates)
– Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County (Nov. 18 – Jan. 27, select dates)
– Holiday Lights Display at the Herr’s Snack Factory in Chester County (Nov. 22 – Jan. 2)
– American Heritage Credit Union Grand Illumination in Philadelphia (Nov. 23 – Dec. 31)
– Macy’s Christmas Light Show and Dickens Christmas Village in Philadelphia (Nov. 24 – Dec. 31)
Themed restaurants, bars
– Señor Grinch’s at Taqueria Amour in Philadelphia (Nov. 16 – Jan. 2)
– The Uptown Express at Uptown Beer Garden in Philadelphia (Open Nov. 17)
– Tinsel in Philadelphia (Open Nov. 24)
– Sparkling Pink for the Holidays at The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia (Nov. 25 – Dec. 31, open select dates)
– Evil Genius Beer Company in Philadelphia (Nov. 30 – Jan. 1)
– Bucks County Wine Trail Light Up the Vines (Dec. 9 – Jan. 1, select dates)
– Holiday Pop-Up Bar at The Prime Rib at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia (Through Jan. 2024, open Thursdays through Saturdays)
– Craftsman Row Saloon in Philadelphia (Through Jan. 2024)
– McGillin’s Olde Ale House in Philadelphia (Through Jan. 2024)
– Alpine Heights at Assembly Rooftop Lounge in Philadelphia (Through Feb. 29)
Mall Santa sightings
– King of Prussia Mall in Montgomery County (Nov. 9 – Dec. 24)
– Springfield Mall in Delaware County (Nov. 11 – Dec. 24)
– Willow Grove Mall in Montgomery County (Nov. 11 – Dec. 24)
– Lehigh Valley Mall in Lehigh County (Nov. 14 – Dec. 24)
– Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County (Nov. 18 – Dec. 24)
– Plymouth Meeting Mall in Montgomery County (Nov. 18 – Dec. 24)
– Philadelphia Mills Mall in Philadelphia (Nov. 24 – Dec. 24)
– Fashion District in Philadelphia (Nov. 24 – Dec. 24, weekends only)
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.