Check out these holiday events in the Philadelphia area as season begins

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

As you break out the puffy jackets and hot cocoa, be sure to fully embrace the holidays with festive events around the city!

Here’s a list of holiday activities in the Philadelphia area gathered by 6abc.

If we missed any events you’re excited for, send us a tip below.

Holiday highlights

– Winter at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia (Nov. 3 – Feb. 25, dates vary by attraction)

– Winter in Franklin Square in Philadelphia (Nov. 16 – Feb. 25, dates vary by attraction)

– Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular in FDR Park in Philadelphia (Nov. 17 – Jan. 1, select dates)

– A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens in Chester County (Nov. 17 – Jan. 7)

– Seasonal Celebrations at Sesame Place in Bucks County (Nov. 17 – Jan. 7, select dates)

– Holidays at Peddler’s Village in Bucks County (Nov. 17 – Jan. 14)

– Christkindlmarkt in Northampton, Lehigh counties (Nov. 17 – Dec. 17)

– Christmas Village in Philadelphia (Nov. 18 – Dec. 24, select dates)

– Easton Winter Village in Northampton County (Nov. 18 – Dec. 17)

– Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest in Philadelphia (Open through season on Nov. 24)

– Lights in the Parkway in Lehigh County (Nov. 24 – Dec. 31)

– Holiday Garden Railway and Nighttime Express at Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Philadelphia (Nov. 24 – Dec. 30, select dates)

– Yuletide at Devon in Chester County (Nov. 24 – Dec. 31, select dates)

– Upper Darby Band Organization of Parents WinterFest & WinterCon in Delaware County (Dec. 2)