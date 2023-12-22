Fashion production also contributes to a significant amount of carbon emissions and wastewater pollution.

Among the clothing items at ReUp Fashion are a blue floral-and-checkered jacket made out of a patchwork quilt, and a retro floral jacket that, in its previous life, was a curtain.

“Sometimes people try to shop at thrift stores, and you like something, but it doesn’t fit right, or it’s a little bit outdated,” Martinak said. “I’m that middleman that takes those things and updates them so they can have a new lifecycle.”

Philadelphia resident Meg Retz is also trying to keep used items out of the trash bin. The mother of three gives her family second-hand items for Christmas and on their birthdays. Retz finds items at consignment stores and from members of “Buy Nothing” — a Facebook group for people looking to find or hand off used items.

Her daughter received used jewelry in the shape of blue lollipops and blue star-patterned rain boots for her 9th birthday this month.

“Anything that you can get that is not new, not from a store, and not from Amazon really feels like a better use of resources,” Metz said. “I love the idea that we are not buying plastic rain boots over, and over, and over again, when we can do it in a much more environmentally-friendly, cost-effective way.”

She said her family also feels joy knowing that the items they receive, or give to others, are getting a second life.

Similarly, Jaylynne Echols gifts her loved ones used items from Buy Nothing.

“There’s been times I’ve gotten really nice wool coats for free and re-gifted them, and people are like, ‘Oh my God, you didn’t have to spend this money,’” said the Philly resident.

Last year, Echols started her own fashion business, Metamorphosis by JB. She hand paints designs — from Eagles logos to Evil Eyes —- on used denim jackets and jeans. Echols said she believes repurposed or handmade gifts are much more meaningful and personal than store-bought items.

“Getting a vintage piece of furniture and giving it a repaint is going to be better quality than going to IKEA or buying off Amazon,” she said. “And it’ll have more meaning, because [you] put some time into it … and then people will appreciate that more.”

In addition to gifting loved ones used items, there are several other steps people can take to reduce their environmental impact over the holidays.

According to the nonprofit Clean Air Partnership, people use about 8,000 tons of wrapping paper — or 50,000 trees — every year. Experts suggest wrapping gifts in reusable cloth or with recyclable materials, such as newspapers.

Shopping locally also can make a difference. Shipping and returning gifts contributes to millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. Winterich of Penn State suggests only buying gifts that will be used and are needed by the receiver.

Torre of Vellum Street Soap Company suggests offering someone an experience, or hand-making a gift.

“Candle-making is a really easy thing, and soap-making also,” she said. “If you can bake a cake, you can make soap.”