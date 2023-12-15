Catch the Holiday Spirit at Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Market
Visit Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Market with host Shirley Min.
Next on You Oughta Know, join host Shirley Min on location at Philadelphia’s Christmas Village and nearby Made in Philly Market. Take in the charming sights and sounds of the German open-air shopping experience and meet vendors like Nutty Novelties, Maker Missya, Antolini Glass Co., Mason Made, Art by Alicia, Mazza Wines, Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne, and Mainstay Independent Brewing Company.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.