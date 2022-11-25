Lactose-free cheese was the theme on a recent Thursday evening at the Philly Cheese School.

Julia Birnbaum laid out tasting plates for eight students in her storefront classroom at 9th and Lombard streets in South Philadelphia, and wrote the names of the varieties they would sample on a blackboard: Challerhocker, L’Amuse Brabander Reserve, Tickler Cheddar, and Cravero Parmigiano.

“We’re going to take some time and really check in with our palates,” Birnbaum told the students, as they took selfies and uncorked bottles of wine. “We’re going to have kind of a conversation with what’s happening on our tongue. I’m going to be asking you to look at these cheeses — tell me what you see. Smell these cheeses, what do you smell? And then taste some, of course, and tell me what you taste.”

The lactose-free session was a specially requested variation on Birnbaum’s weekly classes.

Birnbaum opened her school in July after a successful run giving online classes during the first two years of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, “the virtual well was drying up,” she said, and people started asking if she would offer in-person classes. With several years of cheese experience at DiBruno Bros. and Murray’s Cheese under her belt and a growing band of Instagram followers, she decided she was ready to find a brick-and-mortar location and sign a lease.

“It was time to make this jump. I turned 30 in 2021 — that was a big thing. I was like, all right, it’s time to settle into this,” she said. “Essentially, it’s a dream that I’ve had. I’ve always wanted to have a business like this.”

Birnbaum is not alone in seizing the opportunity to open her own business. Across the country, the last two years have seen historic highs in the numbers of newly formed businesses of all kinds, including shops and restaurants.

In Philadelphia, they have contributed to a gradual refilling of the vacant storefronts that proliferated after the pandemic hit. In Center City, the retail occupancy rate recently reached 81%, according to a new report released this week by the Center City District.

That’s still below the pre-pandemic figure of 89%, but well above the low of 55% in June 2020, when commercial districts around the city saw looting and damage during the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd.

‘Creative destruction’

More than 175 new retailers, restaurants, and service-oriented businesses have opened in the core of Center City since 2020, and at least 47 more are expected in the coming weeks and months, said Prema Katari Gupta, Vice President for Parks and Public Realm at the Center City District.

“We’re in our second straight year of net positive openings, which means that more businesses have been opening than closing, despite what the perception might be,” Gupta said.

Taxable retail sales for the third quarter of 2022 reached 88% of 2019 levels in Center City, while sales at bars and restaurants were at 87%.

The surge of new businesses has been supported by a partial return of pedestrians. Downtown foot traffic last month reached 73% of October 2019 levels, the report says. Driven by the growing number of people living in Center City, residential foot traffic climbed to 119% of pre-pandemic numbers.