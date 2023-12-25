Another regular, Frank Mami, admittedly “not a Christmas dude,” said he annually includes Ray’s in his day’s routine — a horror movie in the morning before coming in to “get a load on with my buddies.” It’s BYO for food at the bar, but Mami predicts popping out for Chinese before checking back in later in the evening.

“Everybody knows everybody,” he said, pointing down the counter and explaining his connection to one regular after another. “You hang out long enough, you’ll become a part of the family,” he said, “whether you like it or not.”

Favorably likening the bar to a community center, frequent patron JP Ryan said that, by staying open on Christmas, Ray’s provides a service, not just for regulars and revelers, but those seeking the company of others.

“It’s a good meeting place for a lot of people that don’t have that kind of family structure in their life,” he said. “It’s very non-judgmental, very supportive.”

That balance, he explained, between the tight-knit camaraderie it offers and being “a place for everybody that doesn’t have a place,” is what makes Ray’s his favorite bar in the city.

“We’re like soft pretzels here,” he said. “Hard and crusty on the outside, and salty. But we’re all soft on the inside.”

Ray’s first opened its doors in 1938, under ownership of Anthony “Ray” Capozzoli, a year before the birth of his son, current owner Lou.

“My father would say, ‘if we close, [our regulars] might go to another bar and like it better,’” Lou Capozzoli laughed. His mother, he recalled, would bring down home cooked meals for patrons on Christmas Day.

At 84, Capozzoli estimates he’s spent 40 of those years behind the bar, including several Christmas days, albeit often stepping away to tend to his side gig as a musician and stage performer. It’s a flair for live entertainment that he’s brought to Ray’s since taking over ownership after his father’s passing in 1997, establishing raucous weekly karaoke nights and regular performances with his ensemble the Rage Band, which produced its first recording this year with Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie in November, to mark the bar’s 85th anniversary.

That was just one of the year’s highlights — Capozzoli reenacts his reaction to seeing Ray’s featured in the recent Eagles’ animated Christmas special by throwing his head back and yelling upwards, “Dad! Did you see that?”

It’s all been “an honor,” he said, of seeing the bar immortalized, and of his own role in its 85-year-run. “Everything I do is for my father.”

As for continuing Ray’s tradition of staying open on Christmas Day, “It means that people always have a place to go to.”