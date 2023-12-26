From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Matt Quinn performed two sold-out shows at Johnny Brenda’s, with the proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen and serving as food drives for Sharing Excess.

The shows followed a successful 2023 campaign for his band, Mt. Joy, including two shows at The Mann Center earlier this year.

When speaking with WHYY News ahead of soundcheck last Wednesday, Quinn said he was excited for the intimate shows which not only aided charities, but served as a moment to reflect on everything the band accomplished.

“We dreamed of having a year like we had in 2023,” Quinn said. “It’s not lost on us, but in the moment, you get kind of swept up. So it’s good to be able to get off the road and look back. And you look at these pictures, and it truly is mind-blowing. So we’re just so excited and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”