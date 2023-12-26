Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy says it was ‘truly a dream’ aiding charities during 2 shows at Johnny Brenda’s
“If you would have told me that I could even get a show at Johnny Brenda's would have been a dream,” Matt Quinn told WHYY News.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Matt Quinn performed two sold-out shows at Johnny Brenda’s, with the proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen and serving as food drives for Sharing Excess.
The shows followed a successful 2023 campaign for his band, Mt. Joy, including two shows at The Mann Center earlier this year.
When speaking with WHYY News ahead of soundcheck last Wednesday, Quinn said he was excited for the intimate shows which not only aided charities, but served as a moment to reflect on everything the band accomplished.
“We dreamed of having a year like we had in 2023,” Quinn said. “It’s not lost on us, but in the moment, you get kind of swept up. So it’s good to be able to get off the road and look back. And you look at these pictures, and it truly is mind-blowing. So we’re just so excited and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
Sharing Excess set up a table not too far from the stage where Quinn delighted hundreds who attended over the two days. Fans brought cans of soup to help out during the holidays.
Earlier this year, Mt. Joy fans donated roughly 3,000 pounds of food to the Philly-based nonprofit during their shows at The Mann Center. Executive Director Evan Ehlers said the organization is on track to deliver 20 million pounds of food by calendar’s end.
“As we close out the year, we’re distributing about 15,000 meals just in the last few days after Christmas,” Ehlers said. “[We’re] looking for folks to volunteer and donate at the very end of the year. Really helps us out a lot especially, as you know, there’s an increase in folks just needing more food at the holidays and having family get togethers.”
Back in 2018, his band skyrocketed in popularity mainly due to its song “Silver Lining,” which went to the top of the AAA charts and was eventually certified gold by the RIAA. Even with the success his band has had, Quinn said headlining two shows at Johnny Brenda’s was a dream come true.
“I grew up in the area playing open mics,” Quinn said. “If you would have told me that I could even get a show at Johnny Brenda’s would have been a dream. To have it sell out so quickly and have all the proceeds go to something that we all feel really good about. It’s truly a dream, and I feel super lucky and I’m just excited to share in the love of music.”
Mt. Joy is working on new music and is hoping to have something released in 2024.
“We recorded a song while we were touring, so we have one in our holster,” Quinn said. “We’re just gonna find a spot sometime in the next few months and release that. And then hopefully, you know, we’re putting our heads down and working this winter on putting together the next project.”
The band already has multiple shows lined up for next year, including multiple stops at stadiums and a headlining concert at Madison Square Garden.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.