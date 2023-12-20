2023 in photos: Philly chases sporting feats and political firsts

Here’s a view from WHYY News photographers of how the last 12 months unfolded in real time.

A child walks beneath rain tree dripping with light and water at Otherworld, a new immersive art experience in Northeast Philadelphia. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Across the Philadelphia region, 2023 was marked by battles in the sports arena, and in the political arena.

We said goodbye to our Super Bowl and World Series hopes until 2024 (fingers crossed), and Philadelphians elected Cherelle Parker as the city’s 100th mayor — the first woman and first Black woman to hold the post.

Our visual journey is bookended with some familiar scenes: The start of a new year with the annual Mummers Parade, and a celebratory close at City Hall.

Here’s a view of 2023 through the lens of WHYY News photographers.

A man in full Mummers costume is wearing a Jason Kelce jersey
Brian Creamer with an Eagles' Jason Kelce jersey greets the crowds on South Broad St. (Jonathan Wilson / WHYY)
Children dressed up as angels for the Mummers Parade
Little angels prepare for their role in the Philadelphia Mummers Parade on Jan.1, 2023. (Jonathan Wilson for WHYY)
People holding up signs protesting the potential new arena for the Sixers in Chinatown.
The Chinatown Coalition to Oppose the Arena walked members of the media to the site of the proposed 76ers basketball venue in Philadelphia on January 9, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Pro-LGBTQ protest outside of a school.
Faculty, students, parents and concerned community members protested policy 321, which bans teachers in the Central Bucks School District from displaying materials not related to curriculum, like the rainbow Pride flag, outside a community town hall on January 17, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Hot dog on a green-colored bun
Dietz & Watson is gave away the first, free “Bird Dogs” to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs in University City on January 13, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Eagles fans climb street light poles.
Fans climbed street lights on Broad Street following the Eagles NFC Championship victory on Jan. 29, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Yannick Nézet-Séguin posing with high school orchestra members
Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, poses with student musicians at the Hilgh School for the Creative and Performing Arts after leading them in a rendition of ''Fly Eagles Fly.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Eagles fans watching the game on TV
Fans gather at Milk Boy and Brauhaus Schmitz to watch the 2023 Super Bowl, which featured the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Jonathan Wilson
Dejected Eagles fans watch the Super Bowl at a bar.
Philadelphia Eagles fans watch the end of Super Bowl LVII at Iron Hill Brewery in Center City Philadelphia. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the birds 38-35, on February 12, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
David Oh surrounded by supporters on stage.
David Oh receives a standing ovation after announcing his candidacy for mayor of Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Bride and groom posing in front of the LOVE statue at LOVE Park
Arthur and Angie Long get married in LOVE Park on Valentine’s Day. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A woman receiving a COVID booster shot.
Jenna Kim, 21, of Moorestown gets a COVID-19 booster at a clinic put on by the Camden County Department of Health in the basement of the United Methodist Church in Haddon Heights. Administering the vaccine is Rutgers-Camden nursing student Jenna Won. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
John Jarboe on the ice skating rink
John Jarboe takes the lead as Homo Sapien in the Bearded Ladies' climate change themed drag show on ice at the RiverRINK. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Children playing catch outside of the baseball stadium
Players from Aston Middletown Little League play catch outside Citizens Bank Park before attending the Phillies home opener. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Firefighters putting out flames of a forest fire.
New Jersey firefighters work to put out hotspots in the Pine Barrens along Route 70 caused by the Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire on April 12, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Helen Gym posing at a rally with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Sanders.
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (right) rallied for one of Philadelphia's Democratic mayoral candidates, Helen Gym (center) at Franklin Music Hall on May 14, 2023.(Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Children playing under the curtain as their parents are in voting booths.
Children talk under the curtains as their parents vote at St. Andrew Church in Fairmount. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A large piece of industrial machinery
A stainless steel baske, capable of carrying 32 spent nuclear fuel rods, is cleaned and prepared by a worker at Holtec’s Camden plant. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A large LGBTQ flag is carried through the streets by many people.
A LGBTQ+ pride flag more than 200 feet long was unfurled and brought through the streets of Philadelphia on Jun. 4, 2023.(Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Haze covers Philadelphia, as seen from an aerial view
Haze covers Philadelphia on Wednesday evening due to wildfire smoke. (Michael James Murray)
Shawmar Pitts speaking at a rally outside of City Hall
Shawmar Pitts said that corporations would not do anything for the good of the people and that Philadelphia politicians are in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry at a POWER Interfaith rally demanding PECO shift to clean sources of energy outside City Hall on June 28, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
People gather at a candlelight vigil
Members of the Upper Makefield community gathered to offer support to families that lost loved ones in severe flash flooding in Bucks County at UMC: The Crossing on July 20, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
massive debris blocks a road
The aftermath of severe flooding on Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield, Pa., on July 20, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Newcastle United fans cheering their team at Lincoln F
More than 105,000 passionate soccer fans packed Lincoln Financial Field for the first- ever Premier League Summer Series in late July. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A child tentatively eats something
Hunter Green, 3, pops a pizza flavored worm into his mouth at the Churchville Nature Center’s Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A woman dressed up as a bug hands a sticker to a child
Oscar Reynolds, 5, receives his “I ate a bug sticker” from the Churchville Nature Center’s education program manager Brooke Horowitz at the Arthopalozza event on August 5, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels performing in a record store
Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels took center stage at Cratediggaz Records in Philadelphia on Aug. 13, 2023, just days after closing out Hip Hop 50 at Yankee Stadium in front of thousands in New York City. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The Phanatic joins community members in holding up a sign wishing luck to the Media Little League team
The Philadelphia Phanatic, official mascot of the city’s MLB team, joined Media Borough residents and officials at Media Borough Hall as they cheered for their 12U baseball team that will complete in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., on August 16, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
London DeShields performing during the play 'Zooman and the sign'
London DeShields portrays Jinny, the 12-year-old girl murdered in ”Zooman and the Sign,” being performed by Theater in the X at Malcolm X Park. Shot to death in the opening scene, Jinny haunts the remainder of the play as a ghost. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
A man holds a handmade sign saying 'We Miss You'
With heavy hearts, people marched down Kensington Avenue on Aug. 29, 2023, in remembrance of those close to them who have passed away from overdoses. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Women wearing traditional clothing sing and dance
Performers from GRUFOLPAWA showcased Panamanian dance and music during the 39th Feria del Barrio. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
a 12-foot-tall puppet greets school children
Fifth graders from Fanny Jackson Coppin School and Christopher Columbus Charter School greet Amal, the 12-foot-tall puppet who represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee. The students played a roll in the puppets South Philadelphia performance with Theatre Exile. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Dancers and musicians on the street during a parade
Dancers and musicians perform at the Philadelphia Juneteenth parade and festival held on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The Bell Tower at Temple University campus
The Temple University community gathered around the Bell Tower on campus in Philadelphia to remember acting president JoAnne Epps who passed away suddenly, on September 20, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A woman holds a sign saying 'Workers need a raise'
Members of Unite Here Local 634, the union representing 1,900 food service and student climate workers at Philadelphia public schools, rally for better wages outside the school district administration building on North Broad Street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Maria Irizarry holds up a sign saying 'Justice for Eddie Irizarry!!!'
Eddie Irizarry Jr.’s sister Maria Irizarry holds up a sign reading ''Justice for Eddie Irizarry'' (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Contortionist Ava Gowanloch in an intense pose on the mat at the gym
Contortionist Ava Gowanloch works on the mats at the Circadium School of Contemporary Circus in Mount Airy. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Israeli supporters counter a protest in support of Palestine.
Supporters of Israel gathered on Independence Mall in Philadelphia to counter protests in support of Palestine on October 12, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Pro-Palestinian rally marches down the street
Supporters of Palestine march on 6th Street toward Independence Mall led by Rami Ibrahim. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Phillies fans celebrate outside of the stadium
Fans celebrate as the Phillies clinch their spot in the NLCS, putting them one step closer to the World Series on October 12 2023 (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Phillies players at batting practice
Phillies Center Fielder Brandon Marsh sports a “Ring the Bell” hoodie and jokes with teammates at the NLCS practice a day ahead of the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizen Bank Park, October 15, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Emily Smith at the Magic Gardens
Emily Smith, executive director of Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, turns away from The Painted Bride, site of Isaiah Zagar's largest mural. The building will be torn down in November. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Alvin Pettit poses with his design for the Harriet Tubman statue
Artist Alvin Pettit (left) stands beside his winning design for a statue of Harriet Tubman, unveilled during a ceremony at City Hall. The permanent statue will stand 15 feet tall on the northeast apron of City Hall and is expected to be completed by 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Derrick Pitts displays a tool at the exhibit
Franklin Institute Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts travels to the edge of the solar system (heliopause) at the new''Wondrous Space'' exhibit. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Cherelle Parker smiling and celebrating with her supporters
Cherelle Parker celebrates her victory in the Philadelphia mayoral race. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Leon Brantley and Vanessa Morbeck embrace
Veterans Leon Brantley (left) and Vanessa Morbeck (right) struggled with housing insecurity after leaving the military. Both found stable homes at Veterans Village in Veterans Village in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The 30th AACR Philadelphia Marathon saw thousands of people pack the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 to pursue the 26.2 mile journey in front of them. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Jordin Sparks performing outside
American Idol winner and platinum-selling singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks closed out the Philadelphia Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 30, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

  WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Kimberly Paynter holds up a camera

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

