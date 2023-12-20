2023 in photos: Philly chases sporting feats and political firsts

Across the Philadelphia region, 2023 was marked by battles in the sports arena, and in the political arena.

We said goodbye to our Super Bowl and World Series hopes until 2024 (fingers crossed), and Philadelphians elected Cherelle Parker as the city’s 100th mayor — the first woman and first Black woman to hold the post.

Our visual journey is bookended with some familiar scenes: The start of a new year with the annual Mummers Parade, and a celebratory close at City Hall.

Here’s a view of 2023 through the lens of WHYY News photographers.