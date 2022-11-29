How you can help people seeking asylum in Philadelphia

Philadelphia nonprofits have provided aid to more than 100 people seeking asylum who have arrived in the city within the past two weeks.

So far, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent four buses of asylum-seekers to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station as part of a coordinated campaign that Mayor Jim Kenney has decried as “purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as pawns.”

Other receiving cities have included Washington, D.C. and New York. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the stunt has cost the state more than $12 million.

Casa de Venezuela Philadelphia and the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia are among several organizations that have provided aid to the newcomers.