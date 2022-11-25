Two additional buses of asylum-seekers from Texas arrive at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two additional buses of people from Texas seeking asylum in the U.S. arrived in Philadelphia on Friday morning at 30th Street Station.

City leaders and local organizations were once again ready to give them a joyful welcome, a warm jacket and a cozy blanket.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the buses, but there appeared to be about five dozen. The group will be taken to a welcoming facility on E. Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia, officials said.

The buses that arrived Friday were the third and fourth to roll into Philadelphia from Texas in the last two weeks.

On Monday, a bus carrying 46 asylum-seekers arrived at 30th Street Station.

One of those on the bus, Kevin Aborlada, said he took a two-month trip from Ecuador.

Aborlada said he and his family went through the forest and it was very tough. They saw a lot of people dying and saw others who had to stop along the way.

He said it was difficult psychologically for he and his wife since they were carrying their 3-year-old child.