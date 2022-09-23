The politics of immigration reform

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ political stunt of flying 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a Democratic stronghold and wealthy vacation community, may have won applause from Republican supporters but it also appalled many who saw vulnerable people being used as political pawns. The scheme may trigger a criminal investigation and has brought the question of immigration reform to the forefront at a time when the U.S. is seeing a record number of migrant arrivals.

For decades, politicians and policy experts have talked about the need to fix our broken immigration system—from securing the border to paving a path to citizenship – so why has reform remained so elusive? We’ll talk about our immigration policies, why historic numbers of people are coming to the U.S. and why the issues has become so politicized.

Guests

Theresa Cardinal Brown, Bipartisan Policy Center’s managing director of immigration and cross-border policy who served in both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. @bpc_tbrown

Hamed Aleaziz, immigration policy reporter for the Los Angeles Times. @haleaziz

