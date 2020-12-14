Wilmington Code Purple shelter shifts to winter-long hotel stay

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Before the pandemic, people living on the streets would find shelter from the elements during the daytime at a variety of locations, including coffee shops and libraries, said Kim Eppehimer, executive director of Friendship House, a support center for people experiencing homelessness in Wilmington and the surrounding area.

“When the state declared a state of emergency in March, these things closed, and with COVID continuing to spread, they’ve remained closed to those who are living on the streets,” she said. “They lost their survival network.”

In a normal year, Friendship House transforms into an oasis of warmth for people living without a home during the winter months.

When temperatures dip to 20 degrees or if the wind chill hits 15 degrees Fahrenheit, the city will declare a Code Purple Alert, activating the shelter’s overnight accommodations for those needing a place to stay. Volunteers prepare soup and sandwiches and offer hospitality to those coming in from the cold.

During the pandemic, having a large number gather in one place poses a significant risk of spreading the virus. That’s affected the way Code Purple is done, Eppehimer said. Having volunteers interact with those seeking shelter and serving them food is also problematic.

So instead, the Code Purple program will be run out of a former Sheraton Hotel recently purchased by New Castle County. “It’s now called the New Castle County Center of Hope, or Hope Center,” she said. “This will replace all of our winter programming this year, including Code Purple and our weekend winter sanctuary. So therefore, instead of offering specific nights of shelter, we will now have shelter available throughout the winter.”

Typically, the emergency homeless shelter would provide a place for folks to stay on limited nights, and they’d be forced to find some other place to stay warm during the day. But the Hope Center will be open around the clock throughout the winter.