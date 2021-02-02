Air service returns to Delaware, the only state without commercial flights

2020 was supposed to be the year commercial passenger flights returned to Delaware.

Gov. John Carney joined other state leaders and Frontier Airlines officials just off the runway at New Castle Airport almost exactly a year ago to celebrate the return of air service to Delawareans. There was even a giant cake in the shape of a Frontier jet to mark the occasion.

Flights three days a week from Delaware to Orlando were scheduled to begin in May. Then the pandemic hit. Frontier postponed its start date to November, then postponed it again.

Flights are now scheduled to restart on Feb. 11.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be launching the only commercial air service from Wilmington-New Castle Airport,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines. “We look forward to providing an affordable and convenient air travel option for residents in the greater Delaware area.”

The first commercial passenger flight to return to the airport next Thursday will be an Airbus A320 from Orlando, with a capacity of 180. Flights will continue operating Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.