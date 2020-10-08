Philly residents losing respect for police but don’t want fewer officers, Pew study finds

Between the health and financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, a record year of homicides, and months of protests demanding changes in policing, one question has lingered in Philadelphia and other large cities: will people move out?

Now a new poll published by the Pew Charitable Trusts conducted between July 27 and Aug. 24, offers a glimpse of how residents in the Philadelphia region are taking in the year’s events and whether they think it makes the city a less desirable place to live.

“We asked people explicitly about that,” said Larry Eichel, senior adviser with The Pew Charitable Trusts. “We certainly see some deterioration in residents’ views of the city’s desirability as a place to live, but it’s really hard to know how deep these changes are and how long-lasting they’ll be.”

For example, two-thirds of the more than 1,000 respondents expect to live in the city five to 10 years from now. While that’s a 6-point drop from last year, said Eichel, it echoes results from 2015 and 2016.

Still, the survey brings some insight to how Philadelphians are processing the year’s events and how these events are affecting their world views. Below are some highlights.

Public attitudes toward policing

When it comes to “respect for police,” Pew found 61% of respondents expressed “a great deal” or “a good amount” of respect for police, compared to 86% of respondents who expressed the same in 2016.

The public’s trust in police to treat Black and white people equally also dropped between 2016 and 2020.

In 2016, 60% of participants said they had a great deal or fair deal of confidence police could treat people equally, but that percentage dropped to 47% in 2020. While the survey didn’t ask people why they held the views they did, they did find that non-Hispanic whites accounted for much of the change.

“The impact of events in 2020 on non-Hispanic whites comes through pretty clearly,” Eichel said.

Black and Latino activists have long pointed out that, while cell phone footage and the internet have allowed for cases like George Floyd’s to get the attention of white Americans, they’ve experienced racial profiling and overpolicing for their entire lives.