Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner may have a Republican challenger when November’s general election rolls around.

On Tuesday, veteran defense attorney A. Charles Peruto, one of Krasner’s harshest critics, will formally announce his bid to become the city’s top prosecutor. A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. outside of the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice.

Peruto said Krasner’s progressive policies are dangerous for Philadelphia.

“If he had any love for the city, which he’s not from, he would resign,” he said.

Peruto plans to campaign on reducing gun violence in the city, a perennial problem that has gotten significantly worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 54 people have been murdered so far this year, a 35% increase compared to the same time in 2020, the deadliest year in three decades.

More than 170 people, mostly Black men, have been shot in 2021 compared to 98 this time last year, according to police.