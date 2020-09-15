On Monday, U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced federal charges against two men in Philadelphia for gun-related crimes — two cases that he said were mishandled by District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office.

It is the latest in a long-running policy war between the Trump-appointed federal prosecutor and the Democratic district attorney, who was elected in 2017 on a wave of support for criminal justice reform. McSwain is now ramping up the rhetoric at a time when homicides and shootings are surging, and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign paints Democratic cities like Philadelphia as hotbeds of criminal activity. The president will be in Philadelphia to attend a closed event at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday night.

In addition to charging two men whose cases he says were mishandled by Krasner, McSwain also highlighted ten other cases he claimed were “miscarriages of justice.” In each one, he contended the defendants received lenient plea deals on felony drug, firearms or assault charges, only to later be re-arrested on murder charges.

The dozen unrelated cases, McSwain claimed, were evidence that Krasner’s policies had a direct impact on the city’s climbing homicide numbers.

“The staggering homicide and shooting rates in Philadelphia are proof that the district attorney’s radical experiment has failed,” McSwain said outside the federal courthouse on Monday.

McSwain acknowledged that some violent offenders likely received light plea deals under past administrations, but his office did not analyze any cases prior to 2018 when Krasner took office.