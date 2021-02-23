Philadelphia law enforcement is asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of those who opened fire and injured eight people at Broad Street and Olney Avenue.

The victims of the SEPTA Olney Transportation shooting, which took place shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, are 17 to 70 years old. Of the eight, only one remains hospitalized, according to authorities. Police said it’s unclear if any of the victims were targeted specifically.

The mass shooting last week is Philadelphia’s second of 2021, adding to a violent year that has already seen 74 homicides, a 40% increase compared to the same time last year.

Two armed men were arrested as police responded to the shooting, said authorities. Both men had been convicted of felonies prior to the shooting, and were not legally allowed to carry firearms as a result.

It’s unclear if either weapon was fired during the incident, so neither man is currently being charged in connection to the Olney shooting.