Police are searching for a 17-year-old who is wanted in connection with a mass shooting at a popular East Norriton bowling alley Saturday night that left 29-year-old Frank Wade dead and four of his relatives injured.

Jamel Barnwell left the scene with his firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

“This was a crowded bowling alley,” said Steele. “There were 50 to 75 patrons. There were also a number of young children among those patrons in this bowling alley.”

The mass shooting at Our Town Alley, formerly known as Facenda Whitaker Lanes, has shaken community members, who described the 24-hour spot on Swede Road as a popular destination for kids and families, and a place for people of all ages to relax and play. The facility expanded to include laser tag and an arcade.

“This senseless act of violence at a family entertainment location in our community is unacceptable,” the Norristown Area School District Board of Directors said in a statement. “For years, this location has been the home of the NAHS Eagles bowling team and a first job to several of our students. It is a place to unwind and enjoy spending time with your family.”

The school district is offering support for students and families affected by the shooting, and suggested they reach out to guidance counselors and principals.

Law enforcement say Barnwell entered Our Town Alley at approximately 6:39 p.m. Within two minutes, Barnwell handed his phone to two companions and at 6:42 p.m., Steele said an altercation began to unfold between Barnwell and Wade.

Wade was a father and an aspiring chef who planned to open up a food truck, his wife told NBC10.

He was visiting the bowling alley with family from Philadelphia at the time of the shooting, Steele said. Four of Wade’s family members were injured as Barnwell shot a .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine 15 times.

“He also shoots Mr. Wade while he is on the ground,” said Steele, who added it is unclear if Barnwell and Wade knew each other.