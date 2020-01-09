Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Wawa’s data breach and the weakness in our payment system

Air Date: January 8, 2020
Customers place their orders at the Wawa at 6th and Chestnut Street. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The news of Wawa’s massive data breach has a lot of customers freaked out. The malware that infected the payment processing servers at Philly’s favorite convenience store chain may have exposed millions of people’s credit and debit card information to hackers. How does this data breach reflect weaknesses in our ever-evolving payment system — and what can be done about it?

Guest: Christian Hetrick, The Philadelphia Inquirer

