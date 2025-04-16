Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Wawa has become less ubiquitous in Philadelphia as the local convenience store chain has shuttered nearly a dozen locations inside city limits since 2020.

That includes two stand-alone convenience stores in Northeast Philadelphia closing by the end of the month, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter sent to Pennsylvania officials.

“Over the years, our store design and product [offerings] have changed to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers,” said Miriam Enriquez, director of government relations and corporate social responsibility, in the letter. “Every year, we evaluate our stores across our chain including performance, conditions, operational challenges, or the possibility to modernize them. At times, we must make the difficult decision to close some of them.”

The 6506 Frankford Ave. store will close April 22, while the 6919 Castor Ave. store will close April 24. One day before the closures, each location will offer free coffee.

Wawa owns the Castor Avenue property and taxes alone are about $20,000 a year, property records show. The company appears to lease the Frankford Avenue store.

The workers were offered jobs at other stores in the region, according to the letter.