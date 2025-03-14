From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The average Wawa customer isn’t spending as much as they used to at the register, CEO Chris Gheysens told a crowd of business professionals at West Chester University on Friday.

“Consumers are worried, they have inflation fatigue, for sure,” Gheysens said. “What we see in our stores in this region is people are shrinking what they get. I might have gotten three items, but now I’m getting two.”

It’s been like that for the past year, and he doesn’t expect the situation to change for the better in the coming months.

Instead, the convenience store chain is leaning into offering more than just snacks — a warm, positive experience.

“What people need, not just functionally but even emotionally,” he said. “You want to feel a sense of calm, a sense of comfort, that my dollar is going to get me somewhere.”

That sentiment is blending into how CEOs reassure not just customers, but their own workforces during the rollercoaster that has been President Donald Trump’s and his administration’s initial efforts to implement their agenda.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia CEO Madeline Bell said that it feels like she’s “chief reassurance officer,” like she was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My goal was to reassure everyone that I was there for them, consistent and supporting in any way I could,” Bell said. “It feels very much like that again.”