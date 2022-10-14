Wawa to close 2 Center City Philadelphia locations due to continued safety concerns

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Wawa is closing two Center City Philadelphia stores because of “continued safety and security challenges and business factors,” according to a statement from the company.

The beloved convenience store chain says it is closing stores at 12th and Market streets and 19th and Market streets.

A spokesperson said, “All associates from these two stores will be offered continued employment at Wawa. These two closures do not necessarily impact or limit the potential for future stores in Philadelphia County. We continue to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor.”

“It’s getting worse, it’s getting worse. I don’t even understand why they keep doing this. It doesn’t make any sense,” said customer Virginia Carrington of West Philadelphia.