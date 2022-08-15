A snack company founded by a Philadelphia native is being sued by Mattel for trademark infringement in federal court.

In the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, attorneys for Mattel claim Rap Snacks “made the deliberate and calculated choice to launch a new product line using Mattel’s famous BARBIE trademark.”

The snack in question is the “Barbie-Que” Honey Truffle bag of chips featuring Nicki Minaj.

In the lawsuit, Mattel attorneys say Rap Snacks never requested or was granted permission to reference Barbie on its products. Mattel says the snack company engaged in a massive marketing campaign including “a New York City billboard, promotional potato chip giveaways at a music festival in New Orleans, an exclusive article announcing the launch in People magazine, and continual posts and videos across multiple social media platforms including, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.”

The toy company alleges once it received word about the product, it reached out to Rap Snacks about the situation, but they proceeded to continue using the Barbie trademark on the product.