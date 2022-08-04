The Born This Way Foundation’s ‘Kindness in Community Fund’ is providing one million dollars to 22 organizations around the country. Among the recipients are two Philadelphia-based nonprofits, VOICEup Berks and Mighty Writers.

The nonprofits were selected for their focus on youth mental wellness, and for focusing on practices regarding inclusion, access, and equity. Donations are between $25,000 to $50,000 for each nonprofit.

“We are thrilled to announce the 22 organizations whose community-led work we will invest in through our Kindness in Community Fund,” Maya Enista Smith, executive director of Born This Way Foundation said in a release. “The diversity of essential services these organizations provide represents the intersectional approach we must take to address and support mental wellness. Young people have clearly stated their need for proactive mental health support, especially as they face overlapping global crises. These organizations work for and with young people, ensuring their perspectives and needs are placed first.”