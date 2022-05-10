Owners of the original Tony Luke’s cheesesteak shop plead guilty to tax fraud

Owners of the iconic South Philadelphia cheesesteak shop Tony Luke’s pled guilty to tax fraud Monday in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s office says the father and son team cheated the IRS out of between $500,000 and $1.5 million in payroll taxes between 2006 and 2016.

Anthony Lucidonio, Sr., 84, and his 56-year-old son Nicholas had an “off-the-books” deal with some of their employees, according to prosecutors. They issued official payroll checks to their workers with deductions, but underpaid some of them. Employees would sign their paychecks over to their managers and in exchange, get an envelope full of the correct amount of cash.