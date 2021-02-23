As I do with all such catastrophes, I had hoped early on that Barnwell wasn’t Black. It‘s what many in my community hope when we hear of such things. Not because of how the crime might affect the person who did it, but because of how the crime might affect the rest of us. For example, if we return to that bowling alley where we’ve spent countless evenings as a family, will Barnwell’s alleged actions result in more scrutiny for us? Will we suddenly be treated as if we are unwelcome? Will the kind of prejudice that was never overt or obvious suddenly rise to the fore?

I don’t know, but I do know that since Barnwell is African American, we will soon have the answers to those uncomfortable questions. And Barnwell will know his fate soon enough. His arraignment on charges of first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment is set to take place on Feb. 22.

Knowing the serious nature of the charges he faces raises a question for me — one that applies not only to Barnwell, but also to other alleged shooters his age: Why would someone that young want to kill people?

I can’t imagine the answer, but I’d like to believe that we can create a world in which we give our young people more than a future that turns on gunshots. I’d like to believe that even in our most challenged communities, we can offer them a bigger thrill than the streets. I’d like to believe that we can convince young men like Jamel Barnwell of one simple truth: That their lives — their Black lives — matter.

Because we can’t eradicate the senseless shootings until we change the mindset of those who would settle even the tiniest disputes with gunshots. We can, however, take a lesson from this horrific shooting in a place that family and I hold dear.

We, as a society, cannot ignore the problems that plague Black communities. We cannot simply hope that the guns, or the drugs, or the mayhem will respect geographic boundaries. The powers that be must realize that if violence is allowed to run rampant in Black neighborhoods, it will eventually come to white communities, as well.

So, let’s figure out how to stop the murders in Black and impoverished communities. If we don’t do that, and soon, the terrifying sound of gunshots could be coming to a neighborhood near you.